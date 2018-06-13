Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding card video goes viral; watch grand invitation here

Nita Ambani with Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding card. (Source: Video Grab)

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding is undoubtedly the biggest marriage of 2018 and the grand engagement ceremony was a proof of it. If there was any doubt left, you can watch the video of the wedding invitation card that is going viral on the internet. In this video, a rich and intricately-detailed card is being opened by the Ambani family. The invitation comes in a cream-white box with gold ornate embellished design on the edges and the centre.

The seal on the card reads as ‘SA’ – which are the initials of the couple’s first names carved in gold. When the card is opened, there is a small shrine of Lord Ganesha, placed inside an orange box. This shrine can be pulled out and on top of it is the wedding card with an enormous flower carving.

Earlier, Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement video invitation had gone viral. The invitation had “Shubhaarambh” from the movie Kai Po Che, playing in the background and featured Akash in a formal suit and had Shloka in a close-up shot, wearing a traditional lehenga.

Watch video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The invite was sent from parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and siblings Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani for the engagement ceremony which is set to take place on June 30.

Earlier this year, in March, Akash had proposed Shloka, the daughter of Russell Arunbhai Mehta, a businessman. This was followed by star-studded celebrations at the Ambani residence. The grand celebrations in Mumbai were attended by Bollywood bigwigs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiran Rao, John Abraham and others.

Akash and Shloka are alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies.

Shloka studied anthropology at Princeton University in the United States and later completed her Masters in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.