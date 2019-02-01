Akali Dal skips meet called by PM Modi, threatens to quit NDA if demands not met

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a key partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has threatened to reconsider its friendship with the saffron party if its demands are not heard. According to a report in The Indian Express, the SAD recently boycotted an NDA meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lodge its protest. The party has now said that it may separate if the BJP doesn’t heed its demands.

Senior SAD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral told The Indian Express that his party is extremely upset over alleged interference by the RSS in the religious matters of Sikhs. He said that his party had asked the BJP to stay off the management of their religious places, but the saffron party leadership had not done anything about its warning.

“Our party has told the BJP to keep off the gurdwara management affairs and not interfere in our religious matters. But the RSS keeps meddling with the Sikhs’ religious affairs. We cannot allow that,” Naresh told IE after deciding not to attend the meeting on the first day of the Budget session.

When asked about the options available for the SAD, Naresh said that the SAD will take it forward if the BJP doesn’t look into their demands.

“Of course we will take this (boycotting the meeting in protest) forward. If the BJP does not take any steps on our demands, logically, we will separate,” he said.

Naresh also said that in the last NDA meeting, he had raised the issue of a special package for farmers but the BJP government has not done anything concrete on SAD’s demand.

“We are a party of the farming community and we cannot afford to watch the plight of farmers,” the IE report quoted him as saying.

He also said that there has been a long-time demand from his party to “rein in motormouths” in the BJP.

“There are a number of motormouths in the BJP and they have been making provocative statements against the minority. SAD is a party of minorities and we cannot afford it,” he said.

The recent development comes a day after SAD MLA from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to twitter to blast the BJP for its alleged bid to “gain control of Gurdwara Management” through legal intervention. He had alleged that there has been an attempt to give power to the government to elect six members in the 17-member board of gurdwara management. At present, the government has power to elect two members.

The SAD is one of the BJP’s oldest allies. The development comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and at a time when BJP is already busy mending its ties with Shiv Sena and Apna Dal. In last one year, the BJP has lost three key allies TDP, PDP and RLSP.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told PTI that SAD had informed in advance that it will not attend the NDA meeting convened by PM Modi due to a prior engagement.