Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drugs case, Sidhu says ‘merely a first step’

The case under sections of the NDPS Act was registered by the Punjab Bureau of Investigation at the State Special Operations Cell Police Station, Mohali.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked in a drugs case. This comes just months ahead of the state going to polls. The case under sections of the NDPS Act was registered by the Punjab Bureau of Investigation at the State Special Operations Cell Police Station, Mohali.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted: “After 5.5 years of fight against the corrupt system run by the Badal Family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF reports against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken!”

“An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein i demanded this 4 years ago – It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab’s soul,” he added.

Sidhu, who has been attacking the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab for not taking action in drugs cases, said that the action against Majithia was just the “first step” in the crackdown against drug mafia in the state.

“Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step, Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest & righteous & shun drug traffickers & their protectors,” he tweeted.

After 5.5 Years of fight against Corrupt System run by Badal Family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF Report against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 21, 2021

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Badal and an influential figure in the party. The Congress and other parties have long accused Majithia of links with the state drug racket, an allegation that both Majithia and SAD have denied.

In 2018, the chief of Punjab’s anti-drug Special Task Force, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, had submitted a report in the drug racket in the state, on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Recently, the Shiromani Akali Dal has been claiming that Channi government was trying to “frame” Majithia in a false drug case.