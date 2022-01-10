Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets interim bail in drugs case

Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia, through his counsels, contended that to target him is one of the major election planks of the current government.

Shriomani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was on Monday granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Majithia was booked by the Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in a drugs case. A case was registered under sections of NDPS Act against the SAD leader on December 20.

Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia, through his counsels, contended that to target him is one of the major election planks of the current government.

In the last hearing on January 5, the court had heard his plea for one-and-a-half hours but did not pass an order on interim protection and sought response from the Punjab government by January 10.