Akal Takht jathedar demands exemption for Sikh women from wearing helmets

Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh of the Sikhs’ highest temporal seat Akal Takht today asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to take measures to ensure exemption for the Sikh women from wearing helmets, made mandatory by the Chandigarh administration.

The jathedar said the Sikh women who use ‘Kaur’ as their surname and have unshorn hair should be exempted from wearing helmets.

Jathedar reasoned that wearing helmets was against the Sikh tenets.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh Administration in its July 6 notification has made wearing helmets compulsory for all women, except for the turbaned Sikh women.

Akali Dal had earlier urged the Chandigarh Administraion to roll back its notification, saying the move has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.