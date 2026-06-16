In a major development with possible political repercussions ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh community, has declared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “Guru Dokhi” (one who disrespects the Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (opposed to the Sikh Panth).

The move is being seen as a potentially serious setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, as Punjab gears up for a crucial electoral battle in 2027.

Akal Takht summons Punjab Cabinet, Sikh legislators

Along with issuing the declaration against Mann, the Sikh clergy has summoned all Sikh MLAs across party lines, along with members of the Punjab Cabinet, to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29.

The action comes amid allegations that the chief minister misled the religious body regarding a controversial video that allegedly hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

Responding to the controversy, Mann released a video statement on social media platform X, denying the allegations and asserting that the individual seen in the video neither matched his physical appearance nor build.

“I revere Sri Akal Takht Sahib as supreme, but some people occupying religious positions are spreading false propaganda at the behest of their political masters,” Mann said.

ALSO READ Reliance Anil Ambani Group issues statement after former executives arrested by ED in PMLA case



What sparked the controversy?

The controversy erupted in January this year, when Bhagwant Mann was first summoned by the Akal Takht over remarks allegedly made about Sikh devotees and a video purportedly showing a person resembling him sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh Gurus.

Mann had strongly denied the allegation and claimed the footage was AI-generated. He had also demanded a forensic investigation into the authenticity of the video.

However, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj later claimed that forensic examinations conducted by two laboratories had confirmed the video was authentic and not AI-generated.

According to the clergy, the Akal Takht secretariat had written to Mann after he publicly agreed to a forensic examination, but no formal response was received.

“The office of the chief minister is a respected one. But Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann lied before the Akal Takht,” Gargajj said while announcing the decision of the five Singh Sahibans.

Religious censure carries symbolic weight

The Akal Takht, based in Amritsar, is regarded as the highest religious authority for Sikhs and plays a significant role in issuing moral and religious directives to the Sikh community worldwide.

A declaration labelling an individual as Guru Dokhi or anti-Guru does not carry legal consequences, but it is considered one of the strongest forms of religious censure within Sikh institutions.

Such declarations can significantly shape public opinion, particularly among devout Sikh communities in Punjab, and in some cases may lead to calls for social or religious distancing from the individual concerned.

Political implications ahead of 2027 elections

The Akal Takht’s decision could create fresh political challenges for Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

Punjab’s electoral landscape makes the controversy particularly sensitive. Sikhs account for nearly 58% of the state’s population and remain the dominant voting bloc across several rural constituencies, especially in the Malwa and Majha belts.

News agency PTI reported that political analysts believe the controversy may provide an opening for opposition parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Indian National Congress to question AAP’s relationship with Sikh institutions.

The issue could also reignite politically sensitive debates around sacrilege, religious identity, and the role of political leadership in matters concerning Sikh faith.

AAP dismisses allegations against Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rejected the accusations and questioned the forensic evidence cited by the Akal Takht. AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Singh Pannu said the reports being used against Mann do not conclusively establish the identity of the person seen in the controversial video.

“The so-called forensic report being used to target CM Mann has failed to establish even the identity of the person seen in the video,” Pannu told reporters.