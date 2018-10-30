AK Bassi’s claim in Supreme Court: ‘Have incriminating evidence against Rakesh Asthana’

Bassi, who had filed a plea in the court against his transfer, also sought setting up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate charges against Asthana.

CBI officer A K Bassi, who was probing the case against agency’s joint director Rakesh Asthana, Tuesday told Supreme Court that he has incriminating evidence against the latter.

Bassi, who had filed a plea in the court against his transfer, also sought setting up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate charges against Asthana.

Earlier, the top court allowed businessman Sathish Sana, the complainant in the Rakesh Asthana bribery case, to seek police protection as he alleged a threat to his life. The court however refused to stay the CBI notice asking Sana to join the investigation and directed the Hyderabad Police to provide adequate security to Sana.

