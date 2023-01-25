AK Antony’s son quits Congress day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

Former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Congress party a day after he faced a barrage of criticism over his opposition to the two-part BBC series on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” Antony posted on Twitter along with a redacted resignation letter.

“Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress as the convener of KPCC digital media and as the national co-ordinator of AICC social media and digital communication. I would like to thank everyone, especially the state leadership and Sashi Tharoor along with countless party workers who had wholeheartedly and guided me at various times during my brief period here,” Anil K Antony said in his resignation letter.

Antony was also critical of the party leadership and said that he would have been able to contribute effectively to the party had it not been the culture of sycophancy. “By now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues and the coterie around the leadership are keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don’t have much common ground,” he said.

On Tuesday, Anil Antony stirred a row over his opposition to the BBC’s two-part documentary series on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Antony suggested that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would “undermine” the country’s sovereignty.

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those (in India) placing views of BBC, a state-sponsored channel with a long history of (alleged India) prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over (Indian) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” he tweeted Tuesday.

The remarks came for some harsh criticism from within the Kerala unit of the Congress with many demanding his removal as the head of the IT cell in the state. Responding to Antony’s tweet on Tuesday, state Congress president K Sudhakaran said the party was not associated with his opinion.



“Congress is committed to safeguarding the freedom of expression. The party is not associated with the opinions made by certain persons. The Congress will screen the documentary across Kerala. The ban on the documentary shows that Modi is afraid of the truth. Screening of the documentary cannot be depicted as anti-national activity,” he said.

Antony, while standing his ground amid the controversy over his remarks, but warned against “taking BBC” as the final word. “We have our own institutions, our own media, we have our leaders and set of processes. I don’t think the BBC or any other external agencies have more sanctity than these institutions in the country,” he said.

Addressing the calls for action against him by leaders, Antony said he has not said anything against the party’s stand. ” I don’t find any preference for the BBC over any institution in the country. We should not allow any external agencies or forces to dilute any of the institutions in the country,” he said.