AK Antony reacts to ED’s claims: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul never interfered in AgustaWestland deal

Days after the Enforcement Directorate informed the Patiala House court that alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland scam Christian Michel named ‘Mrs Gandhi’, senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony on Monday said that Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi never interfered in the VVIP chopper deal. He further said that all the decisions related to deal and procurement were taken by a team of officials.

“As former Defence Minister, during my time the procurement of Agusta Westland took place. I would like to say, categorically, that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in deals and procurement. AgustaWestland was selected after evaluation by a team of officials,” Antony said.

He further said that it was his government that ordered a CBI probe into the deal following the reports of corruption from Italy. “When the reports of corruption in the AgustaWestland deal came…our government took an unusual decision to fight this case in Italy…and ultimately we won,” he said.

The former minister said that whenever media reported about corruption in a deal, his government initiated an inquiry. “We took the decision to blacklist 5-6 powerful companies, including one American, Russian and Singapore company. That was our track record, but what is the track record of the present government? he asked.

Last week on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate told the Patiala House Court that Michel had made a reference to ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation on December 27. The probe agency also claimed that Michel had spoken about the “son of an Italian lady” who was going to become the next Prime Minister of the country.

Latching onto this, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress with Prakash Javadekar saying, “ED reveals that there is ‘son of Italian lady’, ‘big man’ and ‘R’ points towards a family. Congress govt was a government of corruption that compromised with national security.”

However, the ED during the hearing had not made any reference to Sonia or Rahul Gandhi.