AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles will be ‘Made-in-Amethi’: PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 6:40 PM

Prime Minister Modi was in Amethi where he inaugurated a manufacturing unit of modern high tech Indo-Russian rifle at Ordnance Factory. More than 7.5 lakh rifles will be made in the first phase.

Modi in amethi, Kalashnikov rifles, Kalashnikov rifles news, Amethi ordinance factory, AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles, lok sabha electionsThe Prime Minister inaugurated the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Limited factory at Kauhar in Amethi. (BJP/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for not fulfilling his promises made over the years in Amethi. From cycle factory to the steel plant, Prime Minister Modi reminded the Congress president of several such projects that could not see the light of the day. Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi since 2004.

Prime Minister Modi was in Amethi where he inaugurated a manufacturing unit of modern high tech Indo-Russian rifle at Ordnance Factory. More than 7.5 lakh rifles will be made in the first phase.

Addressing a public gathering in Amethi, the Prime Minister took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress president talked about promoting local manufacturing wherever he went but it was Modi because of whom the rifles that would be produced will be known as ‘Made-in-Amethi.

“Some people give speeches and say — Made-in-Ujjain, Made-in-Jaisalmer, Made-in-Baroda. But this is Modi, now rifles produced here will be known by the name of Made-in-Amethi,” Prime Minister Modi said. He further said that some people give political speeches and their speeches remain speeches.

The Prime Minister also said that some people have the habit of forgetting the public after getting votes. “They want to keep the poor in poverty so they can say ‘gareebi hatao’ generation after generation. We are giving strength to the poor to bring them out of poverty,” he said.

Praising Smriti Irani who contested from Amethi in the last general elections, PM Modi said: “In last 5 years, Smriti ji has worked so hard for the development of this region. She never made you feel whether you made her win or lose, she worked more than the person (Rahul Gandhi) who won here.” In 2014, Rahul Gandhi defeated Smriti Irani by more than 1 lakh votes.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Limited factory at Kauhar in Amethi. The Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between India’s Ordinance factory and a Russian firm. The latest series of the iconic Kalashnikov rifles will be made at the Korwa Ordinance Factory in Amethi.

