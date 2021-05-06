  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ajit Singh Passes Away: PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, others extend condolences

Updated: May 06, 2021 11:10 AM

Expressing grief at the death of Ajit Singh, PM Narendra Modi said he was always dedicated to the welfare of farmers.

Ajit Singh deadPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders have condoled the death of the leader.

Ajit Singh Death News: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former Union Minister Ajit Singh lost the battle of life to COVID-19 a Gurgaon hospital this morning. He was 82. Ajit Singh was the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Ajit Singh was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20.

Expressing grief at the death of Ajit Singh, PM Modi said he was always dedicated to the welfare of farmers. BJP president JP Nadda also expressed his grief.

 

Yogi Adityanath prayed that the Lord Ram gives strength to the grieving family to bear this immense grief.

BJP chief JP Nadda said that Ajit Singh always devoted himself to public service. Condoling the leader’s demise, Nadda said he always served people during his long career in politics.

“Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th of April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021,” said his son Jayant Chowdhury in a tweet.

“Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare,” he said.

“As our nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us,” he said.

“We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease,” the statement read.

