Ajit Pawar with our alliance now, says Sanjay Raut minutes after NCP leader resigns as Deputy CM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was with the Maha Vikas Aghadi — an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. “Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for 5 years,” Raut said. His statement comes after Ajit Pawar resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister, making it almost impossible for Devendra Fadnavis to continue as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis announced his resignation at a press conference shortly after.

It was Ajit Pawar who had assured Fadnavis that he had the support of 54 NCP MLAs and can form the government with BJP. He then took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, later it emerged that he had not actually taken all party MLAs in confidence and acted on his own. The NCP said that Ajit’s support to the BJP was personal and all the party legislators were with Sharad Pawar, the NCP President.

Acting tough on Ajit, Sharad Pawar removed him as the NCP’s leader of the House. However, some senior NCP leaders continued talks with Ajit Pawar and convinced him to come back to the party fold. But the scenario changed quickly after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test to prove the majority in the House. Realising that he did not have the required numbers, Ajit Pawar today met Devendra Fadnavis and submitted his resignation from the post of Deputy CM.

Following this, Fadnavis too decided to step down as the Chief Minister. In a press conference held in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that he thought that the entire NCP was supporting the BJP but since Ajit Pawar has resigned, he will also resign. “I will go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them all the best whoever will form the government. But that will be a very unstable government as there is a huge difference of opinions,” Devendra Fadnavis said.