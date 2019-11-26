Ajit Pawar resigns as Maharashtra deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis to address press conference shortly

By: |
Updated: November 26, 2019 3:01:18 PM

Television reports said Ajit Pawar handed over his resignation to CM Devendra Fadnavis after an hour-long meeting with him.

Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar resigns, ncp, maharashtra newsNCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File Photo)

Ajit Pawar resigns: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has reportedly resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, just three days after he took oath in a dramatic early morning swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Television reports said Pawar handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after an hour-long meeting with him. Fadnavis expected to address a press conference at 3:30 PM.

Ajit Pawar’s resignation came just hours after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that there would be a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
