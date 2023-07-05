Ajit Pawar moved EC two days before Shiv Sena-like mutiny, staked claim to NCP name and symbol



In a new twist in the NCP saga playing out in Maharashtra, it has emerged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar had written to the Election Commission on June 30 seeking recognition of his faction as the real NCP, reported news agency ANI, citing a source in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The letter was written two days before Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, the source said on Wednesday.



The EC also received on Wednesday around 40 affidavits from NCP MPs, MLAs and MLCs that were dated June 30, the source added. An undated letter claiming Ajit Pawar’s election as NCP president was also received by the ECI.



However, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said that he was yet to receive any petition mentioning a split in the Sharad Pawar-led party.



Ajit Pawar, the disgruntled nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Sunday. He took eight MLAs with him from the NCP, which is currently in opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, to the Eknath Shinde-led government. Sharad Pawar took action against the rival faction by removing them from the NCP membership.



Ajit Pawar sent a petition dated June 30 to the EC under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, which deals with the EC’s “power in relation to splinter groups or rival sections of a recognised political party”. The para says the EC can decide, after taking into account all available facts and hearing representatives of all sections, if one or none of the groups is indeed that recognised party, reported ANI.



NCP Maharashtra state president Jayant Patil also sent a letter to the ECI on July 3 informing the poll body that disqualification proceedings against the nine MLAs had been initiated before the competent authority, that is the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, the source said. The EC would take into account the communications received and take action as per the legal provisions, the source added.