Ajit Pawar makes ambition clear: ‘NCP workers wish to see me as Deputy CM of Maharashtra’

NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File Photo)

Reasserting his claim to the Deputy Chief Minister’s chair days after the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena joined hands to form a government in Maharashtra, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that his party workers want to see him in the deputy Chief Minister’s chair in the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’. He, however, added that a decision in this regard will only be taken by party president Sharad Pawar.

Ajit said that people of Baramati have overwhelmed him with a massive mandate and have always showered their love and affection.

“It is but natural for them to wish that their elected representative gets a major post in the new government,” he said.

Without hiding his ambitions, Ajit further said that party workers want to see him as the deputy chief minister. “But at the moment, I have a lot of work to do in Baramati,” he said.

NCP spokesperson and party’s Mumbai unit president Nawab Malik also joined the growing chorus. He said both the party and the government will benefit from Ajit’s leadership.

Another NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal also said that he was not opposed to Ajit becoming the deputy CM.

“When Ajit Pawar had staged a rebellion, I was at the forefront trying to change his mind, and finally we succeeded. If he becomes the deputy CM, I will welcome it,” he said.

When Ajit was asked about the delay in the expansion of the Cabinet, he opted to remain tight-lipped. “Decision will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” he opined.

The new government in Maharashtra took oath on November 28. Eleven days on, the allocation of portfolios remains a contentious issue. While six ministers were sworn-in along with CM Uddhav Thackeray, none of them have so far been allocated portfolios.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are yet to reach a consensus regarding the distribution of portfolios. Also, a decision regarding the deputy CM’s post has been a key factor.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis made their first joint public appearance on Monday at an event. While Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM on November 25 morning, Ajit was sworn in as his deputy. The two, however, resigned after 80 hours. This was their first public appearance after they vacated their respective offices.

When Ajit was asked whether he discussed politics with Fadnavis, he replied: “Just because we sat together doesn’t mean something new is cooking. We discussed the weather and rainfall. The chairs at the wedding were arranged in such a manner that both of us were seated together. There are no permanent foes in politics. As we were seated together, it was natural for us to talk about the weather.”