Ajit Pawar blackmailed into joining hands with BJP, says Sanjay Raut

By: |
Published: November 23, 2019 2:45:40 PM

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Ajit Pawar, Sanjay Raut, BJP, maharashtra government formation, dhananjay munde, Pankaja Munde, latest news on ajit pawar“NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been contacted. Ajit Pawar may also return (to NCP fold). We have information how Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed and will expose this soon,” Raut said. (IE photo)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP’s Ajit Pawar was “blackmailed” into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He said Ajit Pawar might return to the NCP fold. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

“NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been contacted. Ajit Pawar may also return (to NCP fold). We have information how Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed and will expose this soon,” Raut told reporters.

Also read| ‘Surgical strike in Maharashtra’: Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at BJP after Saturday coup

Munde, who is said to have been in touch with Fadnavis since the last few days, had gone incommunicado. He is said be supporting Ajit Pawar. Munde was elected from Parli where he defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde. “The new government was formed at 7 in the morning. In the cover of darkness only sins are committed,” Raut said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ajit Pawar blackmailed into joining hands with BJP, says Sanjay Raut
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Whoever forms government in Maharashtra, we will get farmers’ work done: Nitin Gadkari
2What’s wrong with Muslim teaching Sanskrit literature, asks RSS affiliate
3Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray set to become CM as Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress alliance moves closer