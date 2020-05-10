Ajit Jogi health updates: Former Chhattisgarh chief minster slips into coma

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jodhi slips into coma. File pic.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) chief Ajit Jogi, 74, has slipped into coma, a doctor treating him at the Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur said on Sunday. Jogi was admitted here yesterday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to a medical bulletin issued this afternoon, his neurological activity is almost nil and he is on ventilator support. Hospital”s medical director Dr Sunil Khemka said Ajit Jogi’s heart functioning is normal at the moment and blood pressure has been controlled by drugs. The politician is being treated by a team of eight specialist doctors.

“But there was disruption in oxygen supply to his brain after the respiratory arrest yesterday, that possibly led to damage to his brain. In medical parlance it is called hypoxia,” the bulletin said.

“As of now, Jogi’s neurological activity is almost nil. In simple words, we can say he has slipped into a coma. He is on a ventilator. We are making all efforts to improve his health, but the situation is worrisome at present,” the bulletin added.

According to his family members, the former CM fell unconscious at his residence in the morning. His son Amit said the health of his father deteriorated suddenly while he was having breakfast. Ajit Jogi was initially given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital. According to the health bulletin released by the hospital, his respiration is still not normal and has been on a ventilator. His condition is critical.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government. He parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and son Amit got embroiled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district. He then floated Chhattisgarh Janata Congress.

Ajit Jogi successfully contested the Assembly election in 2018 from Marwahi seat. His wife Renu Jogi is also an MLA.