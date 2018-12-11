  • Rajasthan

Ajit Jogi election result Live Updates: Will Chhattisgarh’s first Chief Minister emerge kingmaker in traingular contest?

Ajit Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi assembly constituency.

Ajit Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi assembly constituency.

Ajit Jogi election result Live Updates: Chhattisgarh has always remained a BJP stronghold and primarily witnessed the tough contest between Congress and the saffron party. However, Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 saw the entry of a new political power in the form of former and first Chief Minister of the state Ajit Jogi. The bi-partisan political dimension in the electoral politics of Chhattisgarh has completely changed after Jogi floated his new party Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and forged a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Communist Party of India (CPI). With several exit polls predicting a close fight between the BJP and Congress, Jogi can become a kingmaker.

Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi assembly constituency. The seat is well-known to Jogi as he won twice in 2003 and 2008 assembly polls. Marwahi is reserved for scheduled tribes and the caste factor could play a major role in the outcome. The seat has always favoured Jogi and his relative. Jogi’s son Amit won from the same constituency in 2013.

Both Congress and BJP adopted a unique strategy by fielding relatively new faces. While Congress has fielded Gulab Singh Raj, BJP has kept faith on Archana Porte.

