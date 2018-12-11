Ajit Jogi election result Live Updates: Will Chhattisgarh’s first Chief Minister emerge kingmaker in traingular contest?

Ajit Jogi election result Live Updates: Ajit Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi assembly constituency.

Ajit Jogi election result Live Updates: Chhattisgarh has always remained a BJP stronghold and primarily witnessed the tough contest between Congress and the saffron party. However, Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 saw the entry of a new political power in the form of former and first Chief Minister of the state Ajit Jogi. The bi-partisan political dimension in the electoral politics of Chhattisgarh has completely changed after Jogi floated his new party Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and forged a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Communist Party of India (CPI). With several exit polls predicting a close fight between the BJP and Congress, Jogi can become a kingmaker.

Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi assembly constituency. The seat is well-known to Jogi as he won twice in 2003 and 2008 assembly polls. Marwahi is reserved for scheduled tribes and the caste factor could play a major role in the outcome. The seat has always favoured Jogi and his relative. Jogi’s son Amit won from the same constituency in 2013.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Election Result 2018 LIVE updates

Both Congress and BJP adopted a unique strategy by fielding relatively new faces. While Congress has fielded Gulab Singh Raj, BJP has kept faith on Archana Porte.