Ajit Jogi, first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, passes away at 74

Ajit Jogi passes away at 74. (File)

Ajit Jogi death: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday after prolonged illness. He was 74. He breathed his last at Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur where he was admitted earlier this month.

The first chief minister of the state breathed his last at around 3:30 pm at Shree Narayana hospital, Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Khemka, said.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in the then Congress government.

Jogi was in comatose condition at Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur. He was admitted here on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. His condition had since then remained critical and was on ventilator support.

According to reports, Jogi’s health condition was “extremely critical” after suffering two cardiac arrests on Friday afternoon. Jogi had suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night as well.

“Not only me but Chhattisgarh has lost its father. Honourable Ajit Jogi has left behind a family of 2.5 crore people,” his son Amit Jogi tweeted.

२० वर्षीय युवा छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के सिर से आज उसके पिता का साया उठ गया।केवल मैंने ही नहीं बल्कि छत्तीसगढ़ ने नेता नहीं,अपना पिता खोया है।माननीय अजीत जोगी जी ढाई करोड़ लोगों के अपने परिवार को छोड़ कर,ईश्वर के पास चले गए।गांव-गरीब का सहारा,छत्तीसगढ़ का दुलारा,हमसे बहुत दूर चला गया। pic.twitter.com/RPPqYuZ0YS — Amit Jogi (@amitjogi) May 29, 2020



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of Ajit Jogi. “The death of the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi is a major political loss for the state. He will always live in the memories of all the people. Humble tribute,” he tweeted.

Jogi parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and son Amit got embroiled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district. He then floated Chhattisgarh Janata Congress.

Ajit Jogi successfully contested the Assembly election in 2018 from Marwahi seat. He is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, the MLA from Kota constituency, and son Amit Jogi, a former MLA.