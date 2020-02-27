Ajit Doval’s visit to violence-hit areas in Delhi proves Amit Shah’s complete failure: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Ajit Doval during his visit to the riot affected areas to assess ground situation in north east Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress party has launched a frontal attack on the Modi government over widespread violence in Delhi. Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Durjewala said NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to the violence-hit areas in the national capital has proved that Home Minister Amit Shah ‘failed completely’. The Delhi Police directly reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Surjewala also demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Shah from the office.

READ MORE: Delhi Violence Updates

“National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to the violence-hit areas has proved that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has failed completely,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Modi ji, when you do not trust a failed home minister, then why not dismiss him!” Surjewala added.

PM Modi tasked Ajit Doval with the mandate to restore normalcy in riot-hit North East Delhi where 33 people have been killed in communal violence. The former Intelligence Bureau chief, who holds the rank of a cabinet minister, visited the affected areas including Jaffrabad and Seelampur on Tuesday night. He met police officers and gave them necessary directives.

On Wednesday afternoon, Doval again visited some of the affected areas and met people. He was greeted warmly by the locals. A few agitating people complained about the violence.

Speaking to reporters, Doval said people have a sense of unity among them and there is no enmity. The NSA added that he is visiting the affected areas as per the instructions of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert,” he said.

The Congress party is criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting the affected areas. On Wednesday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi demanded Shah’s ouster, saying the Centre, Home Minister and the Delhi government are responsible for the situation in the national capital.

“Union Home Minister Shah must take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign,” she said.

At least 33 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.