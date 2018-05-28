Ajay Maken takes swipe at Kejriwal’s celebration over Delhi government schools’ performance in CBSE 12th exam

The government has said that pass percentage of Delhi government schools have risen in comparison to last year a after the results were declared on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government is winning plaudits over the performance of Delhi government schools in CBSE 12th Board exams. The government has said that pass percentage of Delhi government schools have increased in comparison to last year. On Monday, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken took to Twitter, asking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to speak the truth. Maken claimed most students from government schools passed the examination under Congress regime in the year 2013-14.

Maken also shared a chart to substantiate his claim. As per the data in Maken’s tweet, 1.47 lakh students from Delhi government schools passed CBSE 12th class exams in 2013-14. “In Congress’ time, 1.47 Lakh students passed from government schools! It’s my challenge – like the past three years, you were unable to break this record this time,” he said on Twitter. “Don’t lie, see how the number of students passing out of private schools has increased,” he added. In another tweet, Maken also alleged manipulation (her-pher) by the government.

On Sunday, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted Delhi government schools had a pass percentage of 90.64, against last year’s 88.27 per cent. “Congratulations to all Students, Teachers & Parents for making us pride in CBSE class XII results. Delhi govt School’s result is 90.64% which is 2.37% higher than last year which was 88.27%. Congratulations #TeamEducationDelhi You have done it again.#DelhiEducationRevolution (sic),” Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education, tweeted.

श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी,

देखें????कांग्रेस के समय,सरकारी स्कूलों से 2013-14 में 1.47 लाख बच्चे

पास हुए! मेरी चुनौती है-पिछले 3 वर्षों की तरह, इस वर्ष भी इस रिकॉर्ड को आप तोड़ नहीं पाए हैं! झूठ न बोलें-देखें कैसे प्राइवेट स्कूलों से उत्तीर्ण छात्र बढ़े हैं और सरकारी स्कूल में कम! pic.twitter.com/FMcgePRSZK — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) May 28, 2018

हेरफेर देखें???? 2013-14 में कांग्रेस के समय,सरकारी स्कूलों से 1.66 लाख बच्चे 12वी की परीक्षा में बैठे 12वी की % बढ़ाने के फेर में 10वीं 11वीं में ही बच्चों को फेल कर दिया-और 2016-17 में 33 हजार बच्चे सरकारी स्कूल में कम बैठे प्राइवेट स्कूलों के छात्र बढ़े-और सरकारी में कम ???? pic.twitter.com/pP1aK5qn3w — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) May 28, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister also congratulated the students and faculties. “This is despite all obstacles created by LG, BJP ad PM. Congratulations to all students, teachers and principals,” he tweeted.

The overall pass percentage in Delhi, including both government and non-government schools, was recorded at 83.01 per cent as against last year’s 82.02 per cent. Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram turned out to be the best performing region with a pass percentage of 97.32. Chennai region’s pass percentage was second best at 93.87, while Delhi’s pass percentage was 89. Last year, Delhi’s pass percentage was 88.37. Girls in Delhi reportedly outshone boys in the Delhi region as well with a pass percentage of 93.19 as against boys’ 84.93.