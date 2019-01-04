Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress president, thanks Rahul Gandhi for support

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 9:02 AM

"I have received immense affection as Delhi Congress president in the past 4 years from year 2015 from Delhi Congress workers, our party workers and our leader Rahul Gandhi. It was not easy in such difficult circumstances," Maken tweeted.

"I have received immense affection as Delhi Congress president in the past 4 years from year 2015 from Delhi Congress workers, our party workers and our leader Rahul Gandhi," Maken tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has resigned as party Delhi’s unit president, news agency ANI has reported. Maken has thanked party president Rahul Gandhi, his co-workers and media for the support. Maken was appointed as Delhi Congress chief in the year 2015.

“I have received immense affection as Delhi Congress president in the past 4 years from year 2015 from Delhi Congress workers, our party workers and our leader Rahul Gandhi. It was not easy in such difficult circumstances,” Maken tweeted.

Maken has reportedly cited health reasons for his resignation. In September, Maken had said that he was suffering from “painful orthopaedic ailment” amid rumours of his resignation as its Delhi unit chief. Maken tweeted that he was “deeply touched” by the outpouring of wishes and concerns about his health but did not comment on the resignation “rumours”.

“Deeply touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern about my health. I’m suffering from an irreversible & progressive orthopaedic ailment, which is extremely painful, but not life-threatening. Seeking 3rd opinion on the exact cause-To arrest progression & obliterate pain(sic),” he had tweeted.

Further inputs awaited

