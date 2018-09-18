Ajay Maken has not resigned as Delhi unit president, clarifies Congress

The Congress party today dismissed media reports claiming that Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken has resigned from his post citing health reasons. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, the Congress has categorically rejected the reports and clarified that Maken is still the president of the party’s Delhi unit. It said that Maken has some health issues and has gone for a check up. He will return to join duty soon, the party said.

“Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken has not resigned. He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon. He had recently met party President Rahul Gandhi and party in charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko,” the Congress party said in a statement.

The COngress’ clarification comes in the wake of several media reports claiming this morning that Maken has resigned from the party post and has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi about his decision.

Maken had replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as the president of Congress party’s Delhi unit a few years ago. He had resigned from the post in 2015 after the party’s poor show in the Delhi Assembly polls, but the Congress leadership had asked him to continue as the president of the Congress.

Maken had served as a Member of Parliament twice and a member of Delhi Legislative Assembly thrice. He was the youngest Cabinet minister from the Congress in the Manmohan Singh government when he was inducted into his Cabinet in 2012.