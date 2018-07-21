Ajay Maken alleges ‘scam’ in e-bus procurement, AAP dismisses charges as ‘frivolous’

Citing a “status of fund report” the Delhi government filed in the apex court and a report of the EPCA, Congress’s Delhi unit chief Maken alleged the government presented wrong facts in the court.

The Congress’s Delhi unit today alleged a Rs 750-crore scam in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor electric buses by the AAP government, a charge denied as “frivolous” by the ruling party.

Citing a “status of fund report” the Delhi government filed in the apex court and a report of the EPCA, Congress’s Delhi unit chief Maken alleged the government presented wrong facts in the court that it had been given Rs 40 crore under a central scheme to purchase 40 electric buses.

Maken claimed that a 12-metre AC bus costs Rs 1.75 and the government in its report filed in the court said each low-floor electric bus costs Rs 2.5 crore, which is the “inflated” price.

Thus, there is a scam of Rs 750 crore in the purchase of 1,000 such e-buses, he alleged. The AAP’s Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the charges levelled by Maken were “frivolous”. Bhardwaj said the price cited by Maken was “estimated cost”. “The government will float a global tender and any company can come ahead,” he said.

The Delhi government had earlier this week told the Supreme Court that the council of ministers had given “in-principle approval” for procurement of 1,000 low-floor electric buses, which are expected to arrive June-July 2019 onwards.

The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) has been appointed a consultant to study technical and financial specifications of the procurement.

Maken also questioned the appointment of DIMTS as a consultant in the procurement. Bhardwaj replied that DIMTS was the consultant for all transport-related projects.

“DIMTS was allotted work on nomination basis at least 150 times during the Sheila Dikshit government. Even Maken, when he was Delhi transport minister, gave work to DIMTS,” he said.