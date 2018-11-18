Ajay Bhushan Pandey to be new Revenue Secretary; Hasmukh Adhia to retire on November 30

Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, will succeed Hasmukh Adhia as revenue secretary in the finance ministry after the latter retires at the end of the month. Pandey is currently the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India. Additionally, he holds the position of chairman of GST Network. As per an order released by the appointments committee of the Cabinet, Pandey will continue to hold these posts as well.

FM Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced that seniormost finance ministry bureaucrat and Gujarat cadre IAS officer Hasmukh Adhia would retire at the end of November.

This puts to rest speculation that the finance secretary might accept an important post-retirement job.

In another important appointment, 1985-batch, Gujarat cadre IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed officer on special duty to the expenditure department in the finance ministry. He will take over as secretary of the department after the incumbent retires at the end of January next year.

A 1981-batch officer, Adhia has been in the finance ministry for four years and has held the specific responsibility of revenue secretary for the past three years. He was instrumental in spearheading the controversial currency ban move implemented during November 8-December 30, 2016, and its follow-up exercise, Operation Clean Money, to track suspicious cash deposits.

Besides, Adhia was at the forefront of launching and implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017.

“His tenure as revenue secretary will be remembered for various initiatives where he provided bureaucratic leadership in shaping and implementation of policy. The campaign against black money, both within and outside the country, was the initial highlight of the revenue department. The income tax department now functions online with no physical interface between the assessee and the assessment official,” Jaitley said in a Facebook blog.

Adhia has been known to be closely associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having worked with him closely as the principal secretary of chief minister of Gujarat between May 2003 and June 2006. His proximity was one of the reasons he was tipped for the role of cabinet secretary after incumbent PK Sinha’s three-year tenure was to end on June 12. However, Sinha was given a one-year extension in May.

“The government wanted to use his capability and experience in some alternate capacity. He had informed me earlier this year that he would not work for a single day after November 30. His time thereafter belongs to his favourite passion and, of course, his son. I wish him all the best for his post-retirement life,” Jaitley said.

Adhia has often spoken publicly about his interest in spirituality and yoga, which he would like to pursue after he retires. He holds a PhD in yoga from Swami Vivekanand Yoga University in Bangalore. He also holds a Masters degree in commerce and an MBA from IIM Bangalore, where he was awarded a gold medal for academic excellence.

“He was unquestionably a highly competent, disciplined, no-nonsense civil servant and, of course, with impeccable integrity. His only diversion from his duties was his passion for spirituality and yoga,” Jaitley said.

As revenue secretary, Adhia also faced brickbats for controversial budget proposal proposals. In 2016, the budget proposed to partially tax withdrawals from the employees’ provident fund (EPF) and the levy of 1% excise duty on jewellery. In 2018, the budget proposed bringing back long-term capital gains tax on stocks.

Of late, Adhia has been a target of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s attacks. In September, Swamy wrote to Jaitley, asking for Adhia’s prosecution under the prevention of corruption Act for shielding Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the prime accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam.