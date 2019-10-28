AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal rejects Assam’s two-child law for govt jobs, says Islam does not sanction such a concept

Badruddin Ajmal rejects Assam government’s two kids policy.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Assam over its two-child policy. Ajmal said that “Muslims will not listen to anyone”, adding that they will keep producing kids despite the law, news agency ANI reported.

“Whatever laws you make, they will have no impact on the Muslims,” he said in a message to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal which approved a law at a Cabinet meeting on October 21, barring people with more than two children from getting government jobs.

“Islam doesn’t believe in the concept of having only two children. No one can stop people who are bound to come into this world. The government is not giving us (Muslims) jobs anyway. We even don’t expect jobs anymore,” he told ANI.

Ajmal said that Muslims should have as many children as they want and provide them with education.

“I would say my people should bear as many children as they want and educate them so they can open businesses, companies and shops to create job opportunities and also provide jobs to their Hindus brothers and sisters so they can also be happy,” Ajmal said.

“According to the Sachar committee, below 2% Muslims get government jobs. Literate people are now increasing among the Muslim community and they are working across the world,” he said.

“Our religion and I personally believe that those who want to come to the world will come and no one can stop it,” the leader said.

Hitting out at the RSS, he said that the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat favours 10 kids. “First, they should decide what they want. They don’t follow what RSS said.”

The law passed by the Assam government bars government jobs to people having more than two children. The law comes into effect from January 1, 2021.