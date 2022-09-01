Attacks on Muslims increasing in Assam in view of 2024 polls: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday hit out at the Assam government and said that attacks on Islamic religious schools and Muslims have increased as 2024 Lok Sabha elections are approaching. The comments came after authorities in the state demolished a Madrasa in Bongaigaon district of the state on allegations that the premises were used for terror activities.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the perfume baron-turned-politician claimed that the demolitions were being carried out to intimidate the Muslim community so that they vote for the BJP out of fear in the 2024 polls.

“Attacks on Muslims, madrassas, mosques have been increasing ahead of 2024 general election. They think that their votes will be increased if their targets to Muslims will increase. It’s their job to scare Muslims ahead of the 2024 election. BJP has needed Muslims votes to retain power in 2024. So, their attacks on Muslims are increasing, so that, the feared Muslims would vote for them (sic),” Ajmal told ANI.

On Wednesday, authorities demolished a madrassa in Bongaigaon district over the alleged misuse of the premises for carrying out ‘jihadi’ activities. This was the third madrassa that was demolished in the month of August alone in the backdrop of the arrest of 37 people in the state since March over alleged terror links. The two-storied building of the Markazul Ma Arif Quariayana Madrassa in Jogighopa area was demolished yesterday in the presence of heavy security.

Earlier, Jamiul Huda Academy madrassa at Howli was demolished on Monday, and on August 4, another one with the same name was demolished in Morigaon district of the state.

The Loksabha MP from Assam’s Dhubri further said that the demolition of madrassas is not acceptable, adding that if needed, the party will move Supreme Court against it.

“We will not support to demolish madrasas. Apart from religious education, general education is also taught in the madrasa. If it is needed we will move to the Supreme Court against it. If any bad element is there, the government should take strong action against a bad element, we will not oppose it. But demolishing madrasas is not acceptable,” Ajmal said.

The AIUDF chief further said that if the government has found evidence that a person has terror links, action must be taken against the concerned person, and not the madrasa.

“Madrasas have a great contribution in making the country independent. The Ulamas of these madrasas had driven the British out of here. The people of madrasas had made Gandhi Ji the Gandhi. Don’t ignore these madrasas (sic),” Ajmal said.