Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father passes away; was suffering from cancer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on Saturday after fighting cancer for over a month, Bachchan’s spokesperson confirmed to the indianexpress.com. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen frequently paying visits to the hospital he was being treated in during the past month or so. Rai was recently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was put on the ventilator as he required intensive care when his condition deteriorated.

Few weeks ago Aishwarya’s spokesperson had confirmed, “All I can tell you right now is that yes, Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya Rai’s father is hospitalised and is in the ICU. It is a delicate situation and can’t tell you anything more.” He was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital.

Last rites ceremony of Krishnaraj Rai (ANI)

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were by Aishwarya’s side. Aishwarya, canceled her professional trips and all appointments during the period of her father’s ailment. She was reportedly always at her father’s side and took full care of him. The actor was very close to her father. Rai was an army biologist, very fond of his grand daughter Aaradhya. He is survived by his wife Vrinda Rai, son Aditya Rai and daughter Aishwarya.

Indianexpress.com reported that, according to doctors, he was admitted to the Bandra-based hospital over 20 days back and required a ventilator and intensive care support. Some reports said, he was suffering from lymphoma cancer.