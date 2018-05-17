‘Aisa Pakistan me hota Hai’: Rahul Gandhi triggers controversy with remarks on Indian Judiciary

Rahul Gandhi addressing an event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Thursday. (INC India)

“Aisa Pakistan me hota hai (such things happen in Pakistan)”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today remarked while talking about the current situation of the judiciary in India. Gandhi was addressing an event in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. His remarks came soon after Governor of Karnataka administered oath to BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. The BJP has fallen short of majority mark but emerged as the single largest party of the state in the recently concluded Assembly elections of Karnataka.

While speaking in Raipur, Gandhi launched a vicious act against BJP, Modi and Amit Shah. Gandhi said, “A murder accused (Shah) is leading the main national party of the country.”

ANI quoted the Congress president as saying: “RSS is making way into all institutions in the country. Aisa Pakistan ya tanashahi mein hota hai. Haryana mein kaha gaya ki agar koi 8th ya 10th pass nahi hai toh woh panchayat ka chunav nahi lad sakta, yeh MPs aur MLAs ke baare kyun nahi kaha gaya? Today constitution is being attacked. In Karnataka on one side there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JD(S) has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each.”

Addressing ‘Jan Swaraj Sammelan’ in Raipur, Gandhi accused the Congress of capturing all institutions of the country. While referring toa press conference called recently by four Supreme Court judges, PTI quoted him as saying, “The judiciary is under fear, the press is under fear and even the BJP’s members of Parliament are under the same fear as they cannot speak a single word before the prime minister (Narendra Modi).”

“The Constitution is under severe attack in the country. In Karnataka, the MLAs are on one side and the governor on the other,” he sadi, adding, “One after another, you can see every democratic institution in the country, like the MPs, MLAs, the press, and the Planning Commission…the RSS is trying to induct its people.”