Jamco, a leading supplier of aircraft galleys, lavatories, premium seating and cabin interiors is planning to increase its local workforce six-fold over the next few years as soaring aviation demand, aircraft delivery delays and a growing cabin retrofit market create fresh opportunities for the company. The company currently employs around 100 engineers across its facilities in Pune and Bengaluru and expects that number to grow substantially as it strengthens its global engineering capabilities from India.

“We’re currently expanding our engineering facilities in Pune and Bengaluru and we’re expecting to increase that by around six times over the next couple of years,” Kate Schaefer, Executive Chair, Jamco Corporation, said.

The company does not currently undertake manufacturing in India, with most of its production taking place in Japan, the Philippines and, for some seating products, the United States. However, Schaefer indicated that India could eventually play a larger role in Jamco’s global supply chain strategy. “Originally, Jamco was a very Japan-centric company from a supply chain perspective. As we globalise our supply chain, there are several strong suppliers in India that we’ll definitely be talking to over the next six to twelve months,” she said.

Capitalising on Global Backlog

The expansion comes at a time when the global aviation industry is grappling with persistent aircraft supply constraints. “Airbus and Boeing are effectively sold out for the next four to five years. Because aircraft aren’t being delivered as quickly as airlines need them, we’re seeing a significant increase in demand for aftermarket and retrofit work,” Schaefer said.

The trend is proving beneficial for companies such as Jamco, whose products are installed on many Airbus and Boeing widebody aircraft globally. The company is the sole-source supplier of galleys and lavatories for every Boeing 787 Dreamliner in service and holds significant market positions on the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 programmes.

According to Schaefer, airlines are increasingly investing in cabin refurbishments, ranging from new seating and lavatories to self-service snack bars and other enhancements. “Aircraft are staying in service longer than planned and airlines want to keep their products competitive. That’s driving a lot of retrofit activity right now,” she said.

Scaling India

India is emerging as a crucial part of Jamco’s long-term strategy mainly due to its engineering talent pool. “The amount of young engineering talent coming through the pipeline in India is unparalleled. Many engineers are already familiar with AI-enabled tools and digital workflows, which are becoming increasingly important for accelerating product development and certification. ” Schaefer said.

Apart from supporting the Boeing 787 refurbishment program for Air India, the company is also in talks with the airline to supply equipment for its upcoming Boeing 777-300ER refurbishmens. While Air India remains Jamco’s largest customer in India due to its widebody fleet, the company said its India expansion is being driven by global programmes rather than solely domestic demand, positioning the country as an increasingly important engineering hub within Jamco’s worldwide operations.