Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, his son Karti extended till April 26

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 3:23 PM

P Chidambaram appeared before Special Judge O P Saini, who extended the interim relief granted to them.

Court extends protection to P Chidambaram, Karti till March 8

A Delhi court Monday extended till April 26 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case filed by the CBI and the ED. P Chidambaram appeared before Special Judge O P Saini, who extended the interim relief granted to them.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

