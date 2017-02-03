Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves Supreme Court, says Dayanidhi Maran, others filed bail improperly

A day after former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kaveri Kalanidhi were discharged in the Aircel-Maxis cases, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court against the order of the special CBI court over their not without furnishing the bail bond properly. (PTI)

On Thursday, while discharging them, the court had said that the charges were based on ‘misreading of official files’ and speculation. Special CBI judge O P Saini said no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of these accused was made out on the basis of materials placed on record.

The ED today, also urged the Supreme Court to not release the properties attached in Aircel- Maxis case. ED added that the Special 2G Court should be directed not to accept bonds furnished by the Maran brothers after their discharge in the case.

Meanwhile, the bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that they will hear the matter in the post-lunch session at 2 p.m. after Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing.

The CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi Maran, as Minister in the UPA-I government, used his influence to help Malaysian businessman T.A. Ananda Krishnan buy Aircel by coercing its owner Sivasankaran to part with his stake.

Sivasankaran alleged that Maran favoured the Maxis Group in the takeover of his company. In return, he alleged, the company made investments through Astro Network in a company stated to be owned by the Maran family.

(With inputs from agencies)