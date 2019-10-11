Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks response of P Chidambaram, son Karti on ED’s plea challenging anticipatory bail

October 11, 2019

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

