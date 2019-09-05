Aircel-Maxis case: Court refuses CBI, ED request to defer order on P Chidambaram’s bail plea

CBI, ED urge Delhi court to defer order scheduled at 2 PM on anticipatory bail pleas by P Chidambaram, son in Aircel Maxis cases. (File photo)

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate Thursday urged a Delhi court to defer order, scheduled at 2 PM, on anticipatory bail pleas by former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases but the request was declined.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, requested Special judge O P Saini to consider the Supreme Court’s order pronounced today which refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

The court dismissed the plea by the CBI and the ED and said order will be pronounced at 2 PM.

The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.