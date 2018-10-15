Red Alert! Air quality touches ‘poor’ in Delhi-NCR; check emergency measures rolled out from today

Air Quality in Delhi: However, the use of diesel generator sets will continue as usual in NCR cities like Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad – a move which has raised concerns as these sets exhale pollutants.

Air Quality in Delhi: As the Air Quality in Delhi slumped to “poor” to “very poor” category, a raft of measures were put into action to check air pollution in the national capital. The actions were taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The most stringent yet significant step is in the form of banning the usage of diesel generator sets in Delhi. The thermal power plant in Badarpur has also been shut down starting from today, according to reports

However, the use of diesel generator sets will continue as usual in NCR cities like Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad – a move which has raised concerns as these sets exhale pollutants. Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority implemented the GRAP last year from the middle of October. The GRAP also includes introducing pollution check measures at industries and brick kilns, stop burning of garbages, sweeping of roads should be done in a mechanised way, seizure of vehicles that pollute the environment etc, the TOI report says.

At present, the air quality lies in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official, if the air quality deteriorates further to ‘very poor’ category, then parking fees could go up 3-4 times. The frequency of metro and buses would also see a major increase. If the air quality reaches the alarming level of ‘severe’ category, the frequency of sprinkling of water on roads will be increased. If the air quality falls to ‘severe plus emergency’ category, CPCB will implement further strict measures like stopping entry of trucks into Delhi and shutting of schools.

Apart from implementing the GRAP, the CPCB has also deployed 41 teams across Delhi-NCR to monitor proper implementation of norms enforced to prevent pollution at the source. Till October 11, 96 inspections were conducted by the teams across Delhi NCR and the inspections would intensify in the coming days, a senior CPCB official said.

Stubble-burning

NASA satellite images showed that burning of crop residue in Punjab and Haryana has increased significantly over the past 10 days in and near Amritsar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa and Hisar. The menace of stubble burning every year during October and November in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana have been identified as the major contributors of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The smoke travels towards the national capital and it gets mixed with fog and creates a toxic thick blanket of smog in winter every year.