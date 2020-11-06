  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air Pollution: SC asks Centre to ensure no smog in Delhi-NCR

November 6, 2020 3:16 PM

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian posted the pleas related to air pollution for hearing after the Diwali vacation.

Delhi HC mandate to Delhi GovernmentThe SC asked the Centre to ensure that there is no smog in Delhi-NC. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to ensure that there is no smog in Delhi-NCR as it was informed that the commission for air quality management will start functioning from today. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian posted the pleas related to air pollution for hearing after the Diwali vacation.

The Centre on Thursday appointed former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that the commission on Air Quality Management will start functioning from Friday and the government has appointed members of the commission as well.

On October 29, the top court was informed by the Centre that it has come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and it has been promulgated already

