Air Pollution: Punjab farmers continue to burn stubble despite strict measures

Even as the Punjab government has announced strict measures in the state against stubble burning, farmers continue with the same. The government took the step in view of the pollution in the state and nearby areas. Farmers maintain that they are forced to take the step as there is no alternative measures. Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had said that his government would implement the order of the Supreme Court that had directed Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to provide incentives for small and marginal farmers who stop stubble-burning.

Taking tough measures, the Ludhiana District Administration arrested as many as 22 farmers and registered FIR against 45 of them in its efforts to contain stubble burning and help in bringing down the level of pollution. “The owner of the field has ordered us to burn the stubble. It is out of compulsion that we have to burn stubble as we have no other way to dispose of the farm remains. The government has not given us machines. They are not giving anything to the farmers so what could we do?” Mangal Singh, a farmer at Barwalla village was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Saturday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar reviewed measures being taken by Delhi and neighbouring states to control air pollution. He also urged the state governments to stop blaming each other. He was chairing the meeting senior officials of state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. He observed that the contribution of stubble burning has reduced. “The governments concerned have been directed to implement their action plans. Last week, stubble burning contributed to 30-35 per cent in pollution, it has now reduced to 3-4 per cent,” the PTI quoted him as saying.