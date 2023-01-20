Air India urination case: DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on airline, suspends pilot’s license

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and also suspended the license of the pilot-in-command for three months of the Air India flight over the urination incident allegedly involving Shankar Mishra.

The incident occurred on the New York-Delhi AI flight on November 26, 2022. The complainant had alleged that Mishra was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident and came upto her seat and relieved himself. Her FIR also stated that post the incident, the flight’s crew brought Mishra to the woman’s seat and forced her to negotiate with him.

DGCA also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India’s Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

The airlines watchdog took notice of the incident on January 4, and the latest actions are for violations of various norms. On January 7, the airline issued show cause notices and de-rostered one pilot as well as four cabin crew after the incident.

Meanwhile, Mishra was on Thursday banned for four months from flying Air India. The flying ban was recommended by a three-member internal committee set up under DGCA norms.

“The independent three-member Internal Committee, under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge, has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of ‘unruly passenger’, and is banned from flying for a period of four months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements,” the Tata-owned Air India said in a statement.

Mishra, who is currently in police custody, was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6.