Air India shamed again! Air hostess alleges sexual harassment by senior executive, Suresh Prabhu wants immediate action

Air India is in the news again for all the wrong reasons! A staffer, an air hostess with the national carrier, has alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment by a senior executive working with the airline. The victim took to Twitter and posted a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, in which she has claimed that the senior executive has sexually harassed her for 6 years.

The victim said in the letter said that she is an air hostess, and a single mother working for Air India at a senior position. Responding to the complaint, Prabhu wrote on Twitter: “Asked Air India CMD to immediately address this issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee.” Chetan Sanghi, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Women and Child Development, has asked the complainant to email the particulars at min-wcd@nic.in. “We will get it surely looked into,” he said in a tweet.

In her complaint, the woman has written that the senior executive is a predator and has sexually propositioned and abused her. She hasn’t mentioned the official’s name and said would do so when she meets Suresh Prabhu. The victim claimed that he used abusive language for other women in her presence, spoken of sexual acts with her and other women in office premises and has tried to compel women in his office to come and drink with him at various bars.

In a damning charge against the airline, the woman says in her complaint that Air India went slow on its probe against her charges and that it was even considering rewarding the accused. The woman said that despite several complaints, Air India dragged its feet on the complaint. In fact, even the Air India women cell didn’t do anything on the issue and dragged their feet on the matter, she added.

The woman has tagged Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha in her complaint and has asked for help to PM Narendra Modi and PMO as well.

This is not the first time that Air India has been marred by cases of sexual harassment. In May this year, an Air India pilot was arrested for allegedly molesting a fellow air hostess of the national carrier onboard the plane. The matter came to light when the woman alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4. According to the report, there was a scuffle between the air hostess and the accused onboard. Following the incident, she had lodged a complaint with Mumbai’s Sahar police station. Based on the complaint, police had registered a case. Last year in November, Kerala Police had registered a case against an Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, pilot on the basis of a complaint from a female flight attendant, who alleged she was sexually harassed by him.