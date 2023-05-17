Air India: Several passengers injured onboard Delhi-Sydney flight due to severe turbulence

Several passengers onboard a Delhi-Sydney Air India flight on Wednesday suffered injuries due to severe turbulence, reported PTI. A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required for the passengers in Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302.

“During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit,” the official said.

Air India’s airport manager in Sydney said that medical assistance was provided on arrival and only three passengers availed.

An official statement from Air India is awaited.

Earlier, in a “rare incident”, a scorpion had bit a woman passenger on board an Air India flight in April onboard Nagpur-Mumbai flight. The passenger was attended to by a doctor and later discharged.

“There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023,” stated an Air India spokesperson while speaking to news agency ANI.

“Upon landing, the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge,” said an Air India spokesperson.