Goa-Mumbai Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport, passengers safe

An Air India plane from Goa with 143 passengers onboard made an emergency landing here after a hydraulic failure, a spokesperson fro the airline said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.36 PM as flight AI 662 made the emergency landing. “It landed safely with 143 passengers onboard,” the spokesperson said.

The primary runway, which remained closed due to the emergency landing, resumed operations at 9.40 PM, the airport sources said.

During this period, the secondary runway was used for aircraft movement.

The Mumbai Airport is the second busiest in the country, handling over 980 aircraft a day.