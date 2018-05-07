Air India pilot molests air hostess onboard plane, arrested

This is not the first time that such allegation has been made against an Air India pilot

An Air India Pilot has been arrested for allegedly molesting a fellow air hostess of the national carrier onboard the plane, according to TV reports. The matter came to the light when the woman alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4, police were quoted as saying by PTI. According to the report, there was a scuffle between the air hostess and the accused onboard last Friday. Following the incident, she had lodged a complaint with Mumbai’s Sahar police station. Based on the complaint. police had registered a case.

“Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the pilot under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC”, the official was quoted as saying. He added that further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Air India had said that it could not make any comment since the matter is under investigation. “We will extend all co-operation to facilitate the process of investigation,” Air India said, according to ANI.

This is not the first time that such allegation has been made against an Air India pilot. Last year in November, Kerala Police had registered a case against an Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, pilot on the basis of a complaint from a female flight attendant, who alleged she was sexually harassed by him. A case was then registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code, a police official said, adding they both belonged to Kerala.

The woman had told a Malayalam TV channel that she had to face constant sexual advances from the pilot, following which she resigned. She had filed a police complaint after an incident on September 18 during a flight when she was allegedly harassed again by the pilot, following which a case was registered, according to a PTI report.