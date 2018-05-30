Air India pilot Captain Rithwik Tiwari found dead in Riyadh: What happened? Here’s official response

The 27-year old was working as the first officer with India’s state-run airline.

In a shocking incident, Rithwik Tiwari, a pilot working with Air India was found dead in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tiwari was found dead inside a toilet at Meydan Riyadh health club at Hotel Holiday Inn of the city. While confirming the report, Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI, “We got the news of the death of our pilot in Riyadh, we informed his family as well as our Embassy.”

As per a PTI report, Tiwari died of a heart attack while working out in the hotel gym. Tiwari’s body was identified by his colleague Renu Maulay after police broke open the door of a small toilet room inside the health club of Hotel Holiday Inn where it was found lying sideways.

The 27-year old was working as the first officer with India’s state-run airline. Indian Embassy has confirmed the death. “He had collapsed in the washroom of the hotel gym this morning. He was then taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, “Counsellor (Community Welfare) Anil Nautiyal quoted by PTI as saying. He also said, “We are in touch with the family but there are a lot of formalities that need to be completed before the mortal remains could be sent back to India.”

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson in Delhi said the airline’s manager in Riyadh was coordinating the matter and they are awaiting the nod from the embassy before the body is flown to India.

Reports of death by heart attack of people as young as 22 years have alarmed people about the lifestyle today’s youth are leading. In July 2017, a 22-year old software professional died in Hyderabad while working out in the gym. Recently a death was reported by Dailymail from Thailand, where a 32-year man died while exercising. What shocked everyone was that the man, Harley Fowler, was a Crossfit trainer.