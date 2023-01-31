Air India incident: Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

Shankar Mishra, the man arrested for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year, was on Tuesday granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday.

Patiala House Court grants bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6. pic.twitter.com/mrxrYZt3fo — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 this year.