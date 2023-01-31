scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Air India incident: Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 this year.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Air India incident: Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra
Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Shankar Mishra, the man arrested for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year, was on Tuesday granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday.

Also Read

Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 this year.

Also Read
More Stories on
Air India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:04 IST