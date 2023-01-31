Air India incident: Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

Shankar Mishra, the man arrested for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year, was on Tuesday granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday.
Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 this year.
Peshawar Blast: Death toll rises to 83, hundreds injured including police, security beefed up – 5 updates
Budget Session Live: President Murmu delivers maiden address to both Houses, cites Article 370 abrogation, triple talaq as major decisions taken by govt