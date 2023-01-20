Air India incident: Accused Shankar Mishra banned for four months by airline

Air India has banned Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a senior co-passenger in a drunken state, for a period of four months beginning January 18. The airline had earlier banned him for a month on December 20.

Mishra, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly urinated on the woman co-passenger onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

In a statement, Air India said that he falls under the definition of “unruly passenger”, and has therefore been banned for the said period.

“The independent three-member Internal Committee, under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge, has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of ‘unruly passenger’, and is banned from flying for a period of four months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements,” Air India said in a statement.

The Tata group-owned airline also said that it will share the committee report with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other airlines of the country. Other airlines can take a call on whether any ban should be imposed on the individual.

Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi Police on January 6. He is currently in police custody.

Delhi Police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

Meanwhile, Mishra who was working with US-based financial services company Wells Fargo, was also sacked from his job after the incident.