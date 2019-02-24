Air India Hijacking threat: Navi Mumbai police register case

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 7:06 PM

"We have registered a case at Rabale MIDC station under IPC sections 505 (public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication)," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare Sunday.

Hijacking threat, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai police, IPC sections 505, IPC sections 507, Air India, Air India hijack, india newsThe call had been made to a Navi Mumbai-based call centre which provides service to the national carrier Friday night. (Representational image: Express)

Following the threat call, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai was put on high alert and the security there was beefed up.

“We are probing the case with the help of Cyber Cell,” he added. Following the threat call, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai was put on high alert and the security there was beefed up.

Though it was classified as a non-specific threat, Air India took it seriously in view of the situation in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Saturday issued directives to all airlines and airport authorities to adopt “enhanced security measures” such as stricter checking of vehicles entering parking areas and enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors.

