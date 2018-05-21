Air India Goa-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Everyone is safe, no injuries reported. (Reuters)

According to latest reports, an Air India Goa-Mumbai flight made emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to snag in the hydraulic. Reportedly, full emergency has been declared in the aircraft at 2036 hours. “The aircraft landed safely at 2118 hrs and the runway was handed over for operations at 2140 hours. Everyone is safe, no injuries reported. Aircraft is parked safely,” as per the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport spokesperson.

(More details awaited)