Air India flight row: Jammu and Kashmir Dy CM says media making ‘mountain out of a molehill’

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that people are making a ‘mountain out of a molehill’ over the delay of the Air India flight by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

“Our flight got preponed following which we rushed there but the pilot behaved rudely with us and instigated passengers. A mountain of a molehill is being made out of this. I had a confirmed ticket; it isn’t a bus that they’ll shut the door. It needs to be enquired as to why they changed the time,” said Singh.

“We reached Delhi 20 minutes before time. This is a misleading statement that the flight was delayed. Wrong information is being put out. Also, nobody forced the passengers for it. A request was made that it was an urgent duty he had to go for and the passengers agreed,” he added.

Rijiju, who had last week gone to Leh by a Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter to attend the Sindhu Darshan function, reportedly delayed an Air India flight and made three passengers de-board the flight.

Rijiju was accompanied by Nirmal Singh when the reported incident took place on June 24.

Rijiju has however accused Air India of misleading people and blaming him needlessly.