  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off due to tech glitch

By: |
Updated: September 13, 2021 10:34 AM

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI.

air india Express flightAccording to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around 7 AM. (Photo source: Bloomberg)

An Air India Express flight which took off from here for Sharjah, in the UAE, on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch.

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI. According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around 7 AM.

Related News

The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half-an-hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off due to tech glitch
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates: New Gujarat CM to take oath at 2:20 pm, Amit Shah likely to attend ceremony
2Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee joins Koo platform
3Chhattisgarh: Judge steps out of courtroom to award compensation to paralysed man in accident case