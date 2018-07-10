Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Mumbai overshoots runway, close shave for passengers!

An Air India Express Engineering team is inspecting the aircraft at Mumbai airport, KS Sunder, CEO Air India Express told news agency ANI on Sunday.

In a close shave, an Air India Express flight landed and came to halt deep into the runway at 2:51 pm in Mumbai. The flight, IX 213 from Vijayawada to Mumbai, overshot the runway in the incident. An Air India Express Engineering team is inspecting the aircraft at Mumbai airport, KS Sunder, CEO Air India Express told news agency ANI on Sunday. All passengers are reported safe in the incident, he said.

The flight was carrying out operations from the secondary runway 14 due to the maintenance work at the main runway 27, a Mumbai Airport official told news agency Press Trust of India. “The aircraft had touched down correctly and used maximum braking but due to the slippery conditions caused by heavy rain, the aircraft could stop only at the stopway,” the airline said.

No damage to the aircraft or airport property was reported in the incident and none of the passengers have suffered any injury. A similar incident had occured last September, when a SpiceJet aircraft carrying 183 passengers overshot the runway during landing, and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet conditions caused by heavy rains.